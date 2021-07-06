Heidi Klum Is So Comfortable In Her Skin! A Roundup of the Supermodel’s Most Seductive Photos

Heidi Klum has proven many times that she isn’t afraid to bare it all, as she’s showcased her gorgeous figure on Instagram on countless occasions. The beloved supermodel is so comfortable in the skin she’s in, and lucky for fans, she’ll flaunt her confidence with seductive snaps.

Whether she’s snuggling in bed on a lazy Sunday afternoon with husband Tom Kaulitz or boasting her toned physique in a swimsuit, it’s not uncommon for Heidi to put herself on full display. In late June, the America’s Got Talent judge uploaded a pic of her bikini-clad body while taking an outdoor shower, writing, “Today was a hot one … time to cool off.”

Days earlier, Heidi posted a slideshow of snapshots that featured herself wearing teeny tiny swimsuit bottoms and posing topless on the beach. The German-born star tagged her photographer and jokingly wrote, “@rankinarchive … I think my husband @tomkaulitz wants your job.”

In the captions of most of her posts, it’s typical to find Heidi — who is the mom of her four kids, Leni, Henry, Johan and Lou — spreading body positivity. In early June, the former Victoria’s Secret model shared a compilation video while posing in the mirror in a bikini. “Be your own biggest cheerleader … love the skin you’re in,” she proclaimed.

It’s not all about looks, though, as Heidi is more focused than ever on feeling good and being healthy. Now that she’s in her 40s, the Germany’s Next Topmodel star makes sure to prioritize her well-being. Fortunately, Heidi doesn’t “really have a specific diet,” as she told Entertainment Tonight in 2018: “I just eat very healthfully.”

“I start with great smoothies in the morning,” the Project Runway alum continued, noting she doesn’t “eat out a lot” when it comes to dinner. “[I] have four children, so we cook a lot. I think when you eat out a lot or order food in a lot, it kind of gets a little tricky, because you don’t know what people are putting in there.”

When it comes to exercising, Heidi told Women’s Health she has “a treadmill that’s really great” in her home. However, “it sits there unused [because] I don’t have time for it,” she joked. In order to fit in her exercise, Heidi prefers going on a hike or bike ride with her children. “I’ve figured out what works for me,” she shared.

