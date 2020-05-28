Wow! Heidi Klum flaunted her flawless figure while catching some rays in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. The iconic supermodel had her enviable physique on full display as she shared sexy selfies sunbathing in the nude.

The 46-year-old beauty took to Instagram on Thursday, May 28, and uploaded a series of black and white snapshots. Heidi proved she was enjoying her at-home R&R as she was all smiles during her steamy photo shoot.

It’s unfair how effortlessly beautiful the Project Runway alum looks while doing ordinary things around her house. In mid-May, she shared a handful of photos and videos while getting her hair done in her backyard.

“Dahhling we found a way!” Heidi wrote alongside a photo of celebrity hairstylist Lorenzo Martin perfecting her ‘do. The Germany’s Next Top Model host sported provocative lingerie, black fishnet stockings and matching high heels as she freshened up her look in lockdown.

While doing her part to social distance amid COVID-19, the doting mom of four — who shares Helene, 16, with ex Flavio Briatore, and Henry, 14, Johan, 13, and Lou, 10, with ex Seal — has been getting in plenty of time with her children. Heidi gave fans a rare glimpse inside her life as a mom while hanging out with her three youngest kids.

“Mother’s Day breakfast in bed,” the Germany native gushed in the caption. At the time, Heidi looked happier than ever to be relaxing with her beloved brood.

Courtesy of Heidi Klum/Instagram

The Making the Cut star has also been spending as much quality time as she can with husband Tom Kaulitz. Whether she’s sharing a snap of them locking lips or posting a video dancing together, there’s certainly no shortage of love between the happy couple.

Heidi and Tom, 30, have been living on cloud nine since they secretly tied the knot in February 2019. Prior to being in quarantine, the fashion designer and the Tokio Hotel guitarist — who began dating in March 2018 — celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

“Time flies,” the proud wife marveled alongside a clip of the German rocker this past February. “I love you, Tom.” In the video, the handsome hunk showered his bride with love as he serenaded her with his guitar. The couple also rang in their milestone with tons of red heart balloons.

It looks like Heidi and Tom have no qualms in quarantine!

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Closer Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.