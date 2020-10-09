Heidi Klum celebrated her youngest daughter Lou’s 11th birthday by sharing a rare throwback photo of the two. The America’s Got Talent star wrote a sweet message alongside the adorable snapshot of her little girl as a newborn in honor of her 11th trip around the sun.

“Happy birthday, my darling Lou,” Heidi, 47, gushed via Instagram on Friday, October 9. “I love you soooooooooooooooo much. 11 years old today. The sky is the limit.”

Instagram/HeidiKlum

In her post, the proud mom also uploaded a second throwback of her gorgeous baby bump while pregnant with Lou. Heidi included countless hearts and celebratory emojis in the caption of her touching tribute.

Aside from Lou, Heidi is also the loving parent of her three older kids, Helene, 16, Henry, 15, and Johan, 13. The Project Runway alum shares her sons with ex-husband, Seal, while she shares her eldest child, Helene, with ex Flavio Briatore.

As a mom of four kiddos, Heidi has learned a lot about parenthood. Now that her children are going through their teenage years, the Making the Cut star is focusing on “figuring out who they are as a person.”

“I’m learning as I’m doing,” she told Us Weekly in November 2019. “Most [of my friends] have younger kids, so I’m kind of ahead of the game, and they’re asking me for advice.” Though Heidi joked she “[wishes she] had someone” to call when her kids were babies, she can’t complain about how well-behaved they grew up to be.

“They’re pretty good,” she explained. “They really don’t overstep their boundaries too much. They try to push a little bit. But it’s never really where it gets out of hand or anything like that. I haven’t had to ground my kids yet.”

Because Heidi knows some days can be harder than others, she tries not to stress about her job as a mom. While chatting with PopSugar in 2013, the German supermodel said the No. 1 thing she’s learned is to “just roll” with the punches.

“You know, there is no book that tells you exactly how it [motherhood] is,” she stated. “You have to just be free, roll with it and learn as you go. You always have to do what your gut tells you. It’s about doing what you think is the right thing to do in all situations, and I think as moms, we’re always trying to just do our best.”

It seems like Heidi is doing a great job!