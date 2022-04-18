Full of love! Heidi Klum and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, packed on the PDA while they attended Coachella on Saturday, April 16. The happy couple shared several kisses as they sat on the grass and enjoyed slices of pizza with Tom’s twin brother, Bill Kaulitz.

The America’s Got Talent judge looked flawless in a white lace top with matching bottoms. She completed her look with a long white coat at the Indio, California, music festival. Tom, 32, also went with a neutral color scheme for his outfit which consisted of a brown button-down shirt and cream-colored pants.

Heidi, 48, shared several sweet snaps from Coachella on her Instagram Story including a video where she and her husband sat side by side on a swingset. One thing that is clear is that the lovebirds had loads of fun during their outing!

The mom of four is currently filming season 17 of America’s Got Talent and has blown fans away with her fabulous looks when she walks onto set each day.

“I could not be any more excited to be back behind the desk with my AGT family! There is no better feeling than discovering new talent and watching people reach for their dreams,” Heidi told People in April 2022.

The supermodel has received nothing but support from her husband, whom she married in a private ceremony in February 2019. The pair had a second wedding ceremony in Italy in August 2019.

“For the first time, I have a partner who I can discuss everything with. Someone who shares duties that we all have in our life,” Heidi gushed to People about her spouse in January 2020. “I used to be on my own with everything. For the first time, I get to experience what it is actually like to have a partner.”

Tom has also led a successful career of his own as the guitarist for the rock band Tokio Hotel. The German-born musician has toured the world and won several MTV VMAs in the U.S., Europe and Japan. On top of being a rockstar, Tom has stepped into the role of stepdad to Heidi’s kids, Leni, whom she shares with ex Flavio Briatore, and Henry, Johan and Lou, whom she shares with ex Seal.

“He’s amazing,” the Germany’s Next Top Model judge told Us Weekly in January 2022 about her hubby. “I’m sure it’s not easy to step into an immediate family, having all of a sudden four kids and teenagers. They were easier when they were younger, for sure. Every age comes with its challenges.”

