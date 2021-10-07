Heidi Klum has spent nearly all her life since her mid-20s either in a romance or married. She’s said “I do” three separate times and dated some high-profile men in between. “I love being in love,” Heidi told Closer exclusively in 2017. “Like when you have butterflies in your stomach and when you feel great.” Here’s who has been on the receiving end of her affections!

The German beauty was already wed when she started breaking big into modeling. She married hair stylist Ric Pipino in 1997 when she was just 24 years old. Within two years, Heidi became a Victoria’s Secret Angel and one of the lingerie company’s rising stars. The two called it quits after five years of marriage in 2002.

Heidi moved on quickly. As she was splitting from Ric, the model embarked on a romance with billionaire Formula 1 racing team chief, Flavio Briatore. Even though they were nearly 23 years apart in age, Flavio had a thing for beautiful models, dating Naomi Campbell for five years before taking up with Heidi.

Flavio and Heidi went public with their romance in March 2003 and appeared on plenty of glamorous red carpets together. The model became pregnant with his child in autumn of that year, and the pair broke up soon afterward.

She didn’t end up becoming a single mother though. Heidi met singer Seal in the lobby of a New York hotel in 2004, when she was already pregnant and showing. Their attraction to each other was instant, and the “Kiss From a Rose” singer was present for Heidi’s daughter Leni’s birth on May 4 in New York City.

The pair went on to wed in May 2005 and welcomed three children of their own. Seal — real name Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel — ended up adopting Leni and raising her as his own. “All it means is that both Heidi and I wanted her to have the same last name as the rest of us … It was about Leni. I don’t want her to feel different because I know what that’s like, being a kind of stepson. And I don’t want that dynamic for my little girl,” the singer told People in 2009.

Heidi and Seal stunned Hollywood when the seemingly solid couple announced their shocking separation on January 22, 2012. The couple revealed to People in a statement, “While we have enjoyed seven very loving, loyal and happy years of marriage, after much soul-searching we have decided to separate.” Their divorce was finalized in 2014.

The Project Runway host wasn’t single for long. She embarked on a passionate three-year romance with art dealer Vito Schnabel in 2014. Despite him being 13 years younger than Heidi, the two showed off PDA everywhere they went. Despite the intensity of their relationship, ultimately, the pair called it quits in 2017, as Heidi’s life and those of her children were based in L.A., while Vito’s business kept him in New York.

Within months, Heidi found herself a new and even younger man. She began dating fellow German and Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz. They were first spotted making out in March 2018 and became red carpet official two months later. Heidi opened up to InStyle about the buzz of her dating a man 17 years her junior.

“Lately, I’m being reminded more about my age by people other than myself,” the America’s Got Talent judge told the outlet. “My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it. That’s really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it.”

The supermodel added, “I don’t really think about it that much otherwise. You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles.”

Tom and Heidi were engaged before the year ended, with him popping the question in December 2018. The pair married in secret in February 2019, before having a lavish formal wedding ceremony aboard a yacht off Capri, Italy, on August 3, 2019. They remain passionately in love and happily married to this day.