Awkward? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took to Instagram on Friday, June 21, and shared a quick message in honor of Prince William‘s 37th birthday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex got right to the point as they left a comment for the royal birthday boy on a tribute post shared by Kensington Palace.

“Happy Birthday to The Duke of Cambridge!” read the message left by Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, on the sweet post, which thanked fans for their “lovely wishes.” The couple’s birthday wish comes just hours after the royal family announced that the Harry and Meg have officially separated from The Royal Foundation, the joint charity they shared with William and Kate Middleton.

“The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex has today announced the conclusions of a review into its structure, and how it will best support Their Royal Highnesses with future charitable activity,” the royal family explained in a statement.

“Later this year, The Royal Foundation will become the principal charitable and philanthropic vehicle for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will establish their own new charitable foundation with transitional operating support from The Royal Foundation,” the release continued. “In addition, both couples will continue to work together on projects in the future, including on The Foundation’s mental health program, Heads Together.”

Although fans speculated that the separation was caused by a royal rift between the two couples, the statement insisted that the former Suits actress and the red-haired royal are supportive of the change. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are incredibly proud of what they have achieved together through The Royal Foundation,” the statement insisted.

In fact, the separation is so common that it was actually first speculated to happen in late May. A royal source even previously stated that “a review of The Royal Foundation is something that had previously been announced,” People reported. “This is part of [the couples’] diverging paths, which hastened a look at the foundation.”

Hopefully all is OK and they can come together to celebrate Williams’ big day!