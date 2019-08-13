It’s been almost a year since Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk tied the knot, but the couple is now finally packing their bags and moving in together. Just days after the lovebirds revealed the good news of their plans, the handsome Glee producer shared some intimate details inside their marriage.

“Gwyneth has a very tough skin. She’s like, ‘You’ve got to relax,'” the 48-year-old hunk recently revealed to the WSJ. “At the end of the day, we’re getting into bed together … and nothing from the outside world or anybody’s opinion means anything.”

Although there has been much speculation and criticism surrounding their marriage, Brad insisted that he and Gwyn, 46, share a pure and loving bond. “There’s a media version of her and me,” the American television writer began, “but we’re just home cooking dinner. Or she’s just cooking me breakfast. That’s all. We could not be a more normal couple.”

With their moving plans quickly approaching, Brad and Gwyn are also getting prepared for blending their families. The Iron Man actress is the mom of daughter Apple Martin, 15, and son Moses Martin, 13, with ex-husband Chris Martin, while Brad shares son Brody and daughter Isabella with ex-wife Suzanne Falchuk.

“I’m moving in September. We’ve just done it slowly,” he said, explaining why they took so long to get to this point in their relationship. “Divorce is terrible, even when it’s the right thing to do. And it’s really hard on kids. Come September, we’re all gonna Brady Bunch it up, and it’ll be great.” Aww!

The Goop owner first opened up abut their plans to move in together during a recent interview with InStyle for the magazine’s 25th anniversary issue. “Married life has been really good. We took a year to let everybody [in the family] take it in and let the dust settle,” she reasoned. “And now we’re moving in together this month.”

Gwyn, who said “I do” to the TV producer last September after nearly three years of dating, even praised their incredible bond. “I adore my husband. He’s brilliant and deeply kind,” she gushed. “I feel like he’s a real equal too. And he pushes me in the best ways. I really like being married. It’s fun.”

