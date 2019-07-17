Talk about having notable friends! It seems like Gwyneth Paltrow hangs out with quite the crowd, as she was recently in the Hamptons with Princess Märtha Louise.

The 47-year-old — who is the only daughter of European monarchs King Harald V and Queen Sonja — took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 16, to share a selfie of herself alongside the actress, 46. “Meeting @gwynethpaltrow was such a gift,” the royal wrote. “Your wisdom, strength, your clear vision and soft personality with a great sense of humor is so inspiring. Thank you for being who you are and for receiving us all with open arms. So looking forward to our next encounter.”

See the selfie below!

People were loving the incredible selfie, as they took to the comments section to respond. “Life is all about meeting amazing people,” one fan said. “What is really inspiring in this pic is the presence of beauty in two strong women!” another person added. Märtha also shared another photo, this time including her boy, Shaman Durek, who happens to be the Oscar winner’s spiritual advisor.

It is also quite clear that Märtha is all about her love, as she once gushed in an Instagram post, “When you meet your twin flame, you know. I have been lucky enough to have met mine. @shamandurek has changed my life, like he does with so many. He has made me realize that unconditional love actually exists here on this planet. He embraces all of me without question or fear.”

She continued, “He makes me laugh more than anyone, has the most profound wisdom to share and all the bits in between from the diversity of his being.” So sweet! As for the A-lister, she is currently married to Brad Falchuk — they tied the knot in 2018. The Shakespeare in Love star shares two kids, Apple, 15, and Moses, 13, with her ex-husband, Chris Martin.