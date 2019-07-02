There’s always something we would want to change about our body. For Gwyneth Paltrow, it’s her butt. The 46-year-old actress candidly revealed she’s not really a fan of her derriere during an intense workout session that she did with fitness guru Tracy Anderson for Goop.

“After months training with Tracy, I walked past the mirror naked one time and thought, Damn, whose butt is that? Then I realized it was mine!” she said, according to The Sun. Gwyn admitted that she didn’t feel her lower backside was anything to boast about.

“My butt is not great at the moment,” the Iron Man star confessed. “I was just in Italy and I totally pigged out on pasta.”

Aside from training with Tracy, Gwyneth also tries to eat healthy to get her body in shape. “I usually detox at least once a year unless I’m testing something out for ,” she admitted on the company’s podcast. “Which has been known to happen quite a few times. It’s a ritual that I — I’m not going to say I look forward to it, but when it’s done, I always feel like it was very worthwhile.”

How exactly can you start eating like the Oscar winner? Well, she would tell you to “cut out sugar, dairy, and gluten to start with and processed foods and just try to eat lots of vegetables, good quality proteins, and just start slow.”

“I think a lot of times we think, Oh, my gosh, I have to follow all these rules! It can be as light as just being conscious about what you’re eating and putting in your body. I think also starting to read ingredient panels is a really good way to start,” she added.

Now we know how to get the body of our dreams! Thanks a lot, Gwyn!