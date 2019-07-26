Growing older isn’t an endgame thing for Gwyneth Paltrow, who recently opened up about what it’s like aging in Hollywood. The Avengers actress certainly didn’t hold back when talking about being judged for your looks as an older woman during the first episode of her website Goop’s new podcast, “The Beauty Closet.”

“I’ve been considered to be this woman, you know…” the 46-year-old beauty began during the podcast episode released on Wednesday, July 23. “…Beautiful woman,” one of the show hosts, Jean Godfrey-June or Megan O’Neill, could be heard interjecting.

“… I’ve been considered, not by everyone … It’s a weird thing to be, I don’t mean in a pejorative way objectified, but, you know, sort of, like, cast as something and put in a box,” the Academy Award-winning actress continued, explaining that she would be lauded for her looks when she was younger. “And then I think when you come to age, if you have this broad identity as that, like, what does it mean?”

Gwyneth — who is the proud mama of Apple Martin, 15, and Moses Martin, 13 — even mentioned having to hurdle over the little things that come with getting older. “To get wrinkles and, like, get closer to menopause, and all these things … what happens to your identity as a woman if you’re not f–kable and beautiful?” she added.

Even though millions of her fans idolize her incredible style and effortless beauty, Gwyn said having confidence can be more difficult on some days than others. “I’ve always felt so funny about my looks, and, like, I think that it’s very rare to think that you’re a beautiful person,” she explained. “I feel like every other woman, like, I don’t see that when I look in the mirror.”

The Shakespeare in Love star also said that as time goes by you begin to release your inner beauty even more. “Luckily, what’s happening at the same time in parallel … is you just start to like yourself,” she said of growing older. “I think you get to a point where it’s almost like your sort of pulchritude is waning in a way and your inner beauty is, like, really coming out, and so it’s this funny shift that’s happening.”

Her confidence may have shot up since developing this new, incredible outlook on life, but every now and then Gywn catches herself focusing on the superficial. “It’s like, you feel so good, you know who you are, hopefully you value the relationships in your life and your work and your contribution to the world … but then you’re like, ‘Wow, I have crow’s feet. Damn!'” she joked.

Hollywood stars — they’re really just like us!