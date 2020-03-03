It doesn’t get more amicable than wishing your ex-husband a happy birthday. Gwyneth Paltrow continues to prove she and ex Chris Martin have no hard feelings as she praised the Coldplay frontman in honor of his 43rd birthday.

“Happy birthday to this hilarious, joy-seeking, musical genius who gave me that guy in the middle there (and Apple too),” the 47-year-old beauty gushed alongside a selfie with the handsome birthday boy and their 13-year-old son, Moses. “We [love] you.”

In the snapshot, Gwyn and Chris — who tied the knot in 2003 but called it quits in 2016 — can be seen riding a ski lift with their youngest child. All three of the famous family members sported snow gear, thick coats and protective glasses. We wonder where the couple’s 15-year-old daughter, Apple, was!

Fans of the former lovebirds praised Gwyn and Chris for their exceptional coparenting. “This makes me smile. Respect,” one fan wrote in the comments section of her post, while another echoed, “This is such an inspiration. THIS is the way it should be. Keep shining your light!” A third fan chimed in, writing, “What a beautiful message!”

Gwyn’s heartwarming birthday post for her ex-beau comes one day after she celebrated husband Brad Falchuk‘s 49th birthday. The Iron Man actress gushed over their loving relationship as she rang in the Glee producer’s special day on March 1.

“@bradfalchuk today, first day of 49. A man of infinite kindness, integrity and love. Of true rationality and patience,” she wrote. “I have never met anyone with his level of curiosity (especially about WWII) and interest in the world and in others. I love him more today than I ever have, but not as much as I will tomorrow. Happy birthday my love.”

Ever since Gwyn and Chris began coparenting their two kids together, the Goop owner has explained how they’ve tried to take a more eye-opening approach. Gwyn proved she wasn’t kidding when she revealed the “Something Just Like This” singer accompanied she and her new hubby on their post-wedding party getaway following their nuptials in September 2018.

“We just took our honeymoon in the Maldives and we had a big family honeymoon over Christmas,” Gwyn shared with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest while visiting Live! With Kelly and Ryan in January 2019. “So, my new husband and his children, my children, my ex-husband, our best family friends [all went]. It was a very modern honeymoon.”

Way to go, Gwyn and Chris!