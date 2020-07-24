Rob Lowe may be a Hollywood heartthrob, but Gwyneth Paltrow had all eyes on his wife, Sheryl Berkoff, when they first met decades ago. In fact, the Goop owner recalled being “immediately obsessed” with the makeup artist after they crossed paths when Gwyn was just a teenager.

“I met Sheryl when I was 15 or 16,” the Politician actress, 47, revealed during an appearance on the Outsiders actor’s podcast “Literally! With Rob Lowe” on Thursday, July 23. “She was doing my mom [Blythe Danner‘s] makeup on this TV movie, and I went down to visit. It was in Florida.”

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Aside from the fact that Sheryl, 59, was dating her “celebrity crush” Keanu Reeves at the time, Gwyn said the blonde beauty “was so cool” because she treated her like she was an adult.

“I just worshipped her. I thought she was literally the coolest chick of all time,” she explained. “She was so awesome to me. And I was a high school kid. Like, the fact that she’s loved me that much before I was anyone or anything, you know?”

Gwyn noted the two got along so well, Sheryl — who tied the knot with Rob, 56, in 1991 — even offered her tips in the bedroom. “She knew that I was sneaking cigarettes, and she would come smoke with me behind the trailer,” she remembered. “She taught me how to give a b–wjob, and you know, all the classic Sheryl stuff.”

Considering the Iron Man actress didn’t have a lot of conversations about sex growing up, she really appreciated Sheryl’s guidance. “It was so cool to have someone treat me like an adult and see me as like a young woman and someone who is sexual,” Gwyn marveled. “She just made me feel so free.”

Although Gwyn learned some tips and tricks from Rob’s lover, she previously joked her “sex life is over” despite moving in with her second husband, Brad Falchuk, in August 2019. The couple, who tied the knot in September 2018, waited almost a year before buying a house for themselves and their blended family of kids.

“I thought it was really interesting how resonant that was for people,” she once told Harper’s Bazaar of living apart. “One of my best friends was like, ‘That is my dream. Don’t ever move in.’”

Now that they live together, however, Gwyn — who shares daughter Apple, 16, and son Moses, 14, with ex-husband Chris Martin — explained why their separate spaces worked so well for their relationship.

“I think it certainly helps with preserving mystery and also preserving the idea that this person has their own life,” she insisted. “So this is something I’m trying to remain aware of now as we merge together.”

Knowing Gwyn, she’s got it all figured out!