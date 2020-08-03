A sweet lesson. Gwyneth Paltrow‘s daughter, Apple Martin, learned about the beauty of aging when she interviewed her mom and her grandmother, Blythe Danner, for Gwyn’s company Goop.

“At what age did you feel the prettiest?” Apple, 16, asked Gwyneth, 47, who told her that she felt amazing in her late ’30s. However, the Shallow Hal star noted aging can be a bit “hard” at times.

“It’s definitely a process, and I think when you see your face start to change you don’t necessarily feel your best self externally. But the irony is it’s that time in your life when you actually really like yourself and love yourself,” Gwyn explained. “So you sort of internally feel really beautiful.”

Blythe, 77, agreed. “I think I felt prettiest at 50 and maybe cause of what you just said,” she told the duo. After hearing what her family had to say, Apple told her mom and grandma, “I think that with age comes wisdom.”

The trio, who have constantly been praised for their beauty, talked about aging to promote Gwyn’s skincare launch for Goop. Although the Sliding Door star’s lookalike daughter supports her mom in everything she does, Apple might have to wait a while before she sees her interview with Gwyneth on social media.

“I try to keep them out of the public eye as much as possible,” Gwyn explained about her kids’ social media use on Literally! With Rob Lowe. “You know, now it’s different, ’cause kids are like, ‘Can I have a YouTube channel?’ and I’m like, ‘No, you can’t. Absolutely not.’”

Although Gwyn is a little bit strict with Apple and her 14-year-old son, Moses, whom she shares with ex Chris Martin, she still loves them profusely. “You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humor. I have the best time being your mom,” the actress told Apple on her 16th birthday. “Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times.”