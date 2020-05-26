Proud mom Gwen Stefani can’t believe her eldest son, Kingston, is all grown up. The Voice judge shared a touching tribute and rare photo in honor of her beloved child’s 14th trip around the sun.

“Happy 14th birthday to my firstborn son,” Gwen, 50, penned alongside a stunning portrait of the handsome teenager on Tuesday, May 26. “Thank you, God, for [making] me his mama. #loveukingstonjames.”

The “Hollaback Girl” songstress also uploaded the sweetest video of boyfriend Blake Shelton wrapping his arms around the birthday boy and planting sweet kisses on his forehead. “Happy b-day, KingKing,” Gwen captioned the adorable clip.

We bet the former No Doubt frontwoman — who shares Kingston and sons Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale — couldn’t be more elated to be celebrating her child’s special day together in quarantine. Since the coronavirus pandemic became widespread in the U.S., she’s been “self-isolating” with her children at the country singer’s home in Oklahoma.

“She prefers being there because there’s more space and plenty of things to do to keep the kids occupied,” an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly in late May. “In many ways, Gwen’s enjoying getting back to basics. The kids love taking Blake’s boat out for a spin on the lake and enjoy fishing and other activities that involve them catching their own food!”

As a mom, the “Sweet Escape” singer is thrilled to see her boys enjoying all the time they have outdoors with Blake, 43. “Gwen thinks it’s important to limit the amount of time the kids watch TV and play computer games,” the source added, noting “in the evening, they sit down as a family and watch a movie together.”

Although Gwen and Blake — who began dating in 2015 — have given fans no indication to when they’ll walk down the aisle, there’s no doubt they’re happier than ever as a couple. In September 2019, the blonde beauty opened up about how lucky she feels to be dating the “God’s Country” singer.

“Life is full of surprises,” she gushed on Today at the time. “I just never thought in my wildest dreams, on paper, a cowboy and a ska-like girl from Anaheim would be hanging out, but it works [perfectly] and we’re just having so much fun and we just feel so blessed to be at this point in our lives.”

Gwen even praised Blake for filling in as her children’s stepdad. “He is a good dad, actually,” the Trolls star marveled. “He’s been helping me out a lot, so I literally get to the point where I’m like, ‘You gotta get home, I need help.’ It’s hard. I got three boys.”

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

A separate insider close to the longtime lovebirds even told In Touch Weekly how Kingston, Zuma and Apollo are “well-adjusted” to her relationship with the ACM Award winner. “They feel like they have two dads,” the insider shared in February, adding, “So far there are no huge issues.”

We hope Kingston had the best 14th birthday!