Who’s ready to rock?! Iconic group Aerosmith — fronted by the Steven Tyler — took to the stage at the 2020 Grammys to deliver a wild performance of some of their biggest songs. Formed in Boston in 1970, this year marks the 50th anniversary of the beloved band, which has won four of 14 nominations in their Grammy Awards career.

The rock ‘n’ roll legends — made up of Steven, 71, as well as original members Tom Hamilton, Joe Perry, and Brad Whitford — performed “Livin’ on the Edge” before being joined by Run-D.M.C. for a collaboration on “Walk This Way.”

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Aerosmith’s big night wasn’t without drama. Just days prior, they had a legal battle with fellow founding member Joey Kramer over his involvement after they blocked him from joining them for the performance, according to Rolling Stone.

Joey, 69, was asked to audition for Aerosmith’s Las Vegas residency in the fall of 2019 after he’d recovered from a few minor injuries sustained in the spring of the same year. After delaying the audition, the drummer finally did one earlier this month and his fellow members deemed he was not up to snuff and they voted to have him sit out as they got someone to fill his shoes. Joey filed a lawsuit to fight their decision, but the judge ultimately sided with his bandmates.

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“Rock icons Aerosmith make their triumphant return to the GRAMMY stage this month as performers, nearly 30 years after making their GRAMMY stage debut at the 33rd GRAMMY Awards in 1991,” a press release read, teasing a “career-spanning performance” for the group and talking up their “undeniable impact on American music history.” In addition, Aerosmith also performed at the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year event in their honor on Friday, January 24.

Aerosmith is just one of many performers who will wow the audience and viewers. Others headliners include: Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Bonnie Raitt, Tanya Tucker and Charlie Wilson as well as lovebirds Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton — just to name a few. Alicia Keys, who hosted last year, returned to helm music’s biggest night again!

