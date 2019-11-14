Pretty in pink! Earlier this year, Tanya Tucker dyed her hair pink in solidarity for a friend battling breast cancer — but it turns out she also did it for a more meaningful cause too.

“My friend Shirley Burns is going through chemo for the third time,” the 61-year-old exclusively told Closer Weekly at the 2019 CMAs at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 11. “It was just a quick thought because the man upstairs knows why I did it and I think that’s what is important because I wear it for all the women struggling.”

The “Delta Dawn” singer even joked about worries that people would think she was copying fellow singer Pink — who was at the star-studded event with her family.

Even though Tanya’s hair is almost back to blonde, parts are still a faded pink. After all, she debuted her new look on Instagram in mid-January with a video captioned “#pinkhairdontcare.”

Given the fact that Tanya has lived quite the career as a country music industry rebel since making it big at the age of 13 in 1972, it’s no surprise that she has learned some important lessons.

“To remember that the ground is below your feet and that the only stars are in heaven,” she told Closer, revealing some of her biggest takeaways. “To always be humble and always do your best and never give up.”

It seems as though Tanya has taken all of that to heart — which is good because she is back in the spotlight with her latest album, 2019’s While I’m Livin’. With Thanksgiving coming up, the Texas native is thankful for the two producers who helped bring her 25th studio album to life, Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings, among the more typical things.

“I’m thankful for my family,” she gushed, referring to her three children — daughter Presley, 30, son Beau, 28, and daughter Layla, 20 — she has had without ever getting married. “I’m thankful that I’m a God-loving, God-fearing person and that I know that He helps me every day. And I’m thankful to be in this world of country music. It’s really a blessing.”

