Don’t look now, but Gordon Ramsay‘s son Oscar is growing up — and he’s looking just like the famous chef in his latest photo!

The Hell’s Kitchen star’s wife, Tana Ramsay, took to Instagram on Friday, January 31, to share a photo of her baby boy, 8 months, smiling wide. “Someone has learnt how to FaceTime …” she wrote alongside the pic. Take a look at it below!

People were quick to note just how much the little one resembles the TV personality. “Wow, he looks likes his daddy,” one fan said. “THAT’S IT … Chef was cloned,” another fan joked.

Oscar isn’t the only child that Gordon and Tana — who tied the knot in 1996 — have. They also share four more kids: Megan, 22, Holly and Jack, both 20, and Matilda, 18. The Masterchef judge has been quite open about being a father, especially since his youngest was born — a day that he still recalls.

I “literally dropped to the floor and blacked out” Gordon said on ITV’s Jonathan Ross Show of the day Oscar was born. “Tana didn’t want to see me there for previous births. She said, ‘I don’t want you to see me in this state so get out.’ … This time around, I was there and I absolutely crapped my pants. I fainted.”

“I was sat there and Oscar popped out through the sunroof and then they sort of throw you on him and he’s screaming and I fell back, the nurse grabbed me,” Gordon added. This isn’t the first time the author has touched on his child’s birth.

“I cried my f–king eyes out. All of a sudden you are nobody. You’re standing there looking at a team of experts who are saying, ‘Right. We’re going to look after you now, Tana,'” Gordon told Daily Mail in an interview. “I was as white as a ghost. I fell back into the chair and I fainted. They said, ‘Tana’s fine. I think it’s you we need to look after next. It was just a moment of madness, being out of control. I’m a control freak, always in control.”

We just love to see how Oscar is growing up!