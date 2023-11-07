“So many people on Instagram are saying that I should keep my life to myself, but more of you are saying you’re benefiting from me not [keeping to myself],” the realtor told listeners on Tuesday, November 7.

Mina, 38, has been reading Brené Brown’s book Dare to Lead, which taught her a deep lesson about shame and empathy. “It’s this idea that you can only feel shame if you feel alone,” she explained, adding how the podcast has helped her voice her thoughts to a wider audience.

“Like when I was feeling shame for not inviting someone to a party or for setting a boundary, then I can really talk about that openly and have other people relate,” Mina continued.

The HGTV personality has been embroiled in a rift with her mom and brother Tad Starsiak since filming began on season 8 of Good Bones, the show’s final installment. Mina initially revealed that she and Karen, 61, were not “on good terms” during an August 28 episode of her podcast.

Since then, she regularly receives messages on Instagram from people who criticize how she openly talks about her drama with her mother and brother. “What that does is make me feel shame,” the mom of two reflected on the negative comments. “I read those, and that feeling comes up.”

Her “challenging” family dynamic hasn’t been the only thing that’s brought about feelings of “shame” for Mina. The TV personality previously underwent a mommy makeover after welcoming kids Jack and Charlotte with her husband, Steve Hawk.

“Talking about my plastic surgery, that’s a big one; even talking about it, I still feel shame, even though I talk about it and it’s open, I still feel like people judge me and I did the wrong thing, and I took the easy way out even though I know none of those things are true, and the shame would be so much more if I kept it a secret and was only in my own head about it.”

Now that Mina has such a large platform from Good Bones, she hopes that voicing her true thoughts will help others who are going through a similar situation.

“I am definitely not the only one who has had issues with their family, issues with their mom, but because of the platform that the show created, I have this larger reach than most people and I think this is where it kind of gets tricky with people in the spotlight … It’s really challenging because that opens up so many more doors of so many ugly things,” the Two Chicks and a Hammer owner concluded.