When it comes to her plastic surgery, Mina Starsiak Hawk is an open book. Even with all of her transparency, the Good Bones star admitted that certain criticism definitely gets to her.

“Literally today, when I talk about my plastic surgery, I feel ashamed,” Mina, 39, said during a January 26 appearance on the “Sex After” podcast with Amy Marcs.

The HGTV personality underwent what is referred to as a “mommy makeover” in December 2020. She revealed she had a tummy tuck, liposuction and a boob job after giving birth to her second child, Charlotte.

“There’s still those emotions like, ‘Yeah, no, not everybody can afford that.’ Whatever it is, I should have just been happy with how I looked and there’s those thoughts; they quickly go away, much more quickly than they ever did before, but they’re still there,” she continued.

Mina revealed in November 2023 that she was gradually undergoing a butt lift, choosing to inject filler into her butt. The decision to do so came after she lost 20 pounds from working out hard in the gym with her fitness trainer husband, Steve Hawk.

“I think continuing to talk about it like even the title, calling it a mommy makeover, it’s like you’ve earned it,” Mina, who is also a mom to son Jack, reflected on her negative thoughts. “You did this really hard thing, so you earned it. But if you just had a body and wanted to get the same procedures that are a mommy makeover, that’s just plastic surgery and that’s just you being selfish and greedy and not liking the way you look. You didn’t do the hard work to earn the mommy makeover.”

Mina actually doesn’t like referring to her plastic surgery as a “mommy makeover.”

“I don’t like calling it a mommy makeover because that’s like softening it for everybody,” the realtor added. “Because they can accept it better if I’d been a mom. I regularly like going through conflicts in my head about that.”

Recently, Mina also had a blepharoplasty, which is known as an eyebrow lift.

“There’s a point where it becomes more of a medical necessity,” she said during an episode of her “Mina AF” podcast in November 2023. “That was not my case. Mine was my right eye you could not see my eyelid. There was so much more skin, and it was so swollen. It’s been driving me crazy for three years.”