Mina Starsiak Hawk has shared every part of her plastic surgery journey with the world, including her two most recent procedures — a butt lift and a blepharoplasty. The Good Bones host opened up about her transformation and why people are “probably going to judge” her in her “Mina AF” podcast episode on Tuesday, November 14.

“The filler that you put in your lips, you’re probably going to judge me for putting [it] in my butt,” Mina, 38, told listeners of her decision to get her butt done.

The HGTV personality previously underwent a mommy makeover, which consisted of a tummy tuck, liposuction and breast implants, after welcoming her kids, Jack and Charlotte, with her husband, Steve Hawk. She began regularly working out in the gym with Steve, 42, a personal trainer.

“After I got my mommy makeover, I started lifting with Steve and I probably lost about another 20 pounds over that year,” Mina explained of her first initial plastic surgery experience. “[I was] not actively trying to lose weight but it was just a natural progression from gaining so much muscle.”

She decided that it was time to consider other surgeries after her weight loss transformation left her with extra hanging skin.

“When I lost all this weight, although I have been incredibly fit, my legs feel like I’m wearing loose pantyhose because of the skin and my butt is like a half-filled bag of flour no matter how many squats or lunges we do,” the realtor said.

After consulting with a doctor for about a year, Mina went in for her first set of butt injections about a month ago.

“Whether we all want to admit it or not, I care about the way I look and the way I look makes me feel a certain way about myself,” she said of the decision. “I’m turning 39. I don’t feel 39. I want to look the way I feel.”

Courtesy of MJ Coyle/Instagram

Around the same time as her first round of butt injections, Mina underwent a ​blepharoplasty to remove excess skin from her eyelids. It was a procedure that both her grandmother and her dad had done in the past. Steve came with her on the day of the surgery, receiving Botox injections in the next room.

“I don’t like wearing makeup, and I don’t want to put makeup on every day. I want to wake up and feel fresh-faced and just roll out of bed,” she explained. “This is the only reason I ended up doing this — you can do an eyelid lift awake under local anesthesia. If you are a calm enough person to sit there while someone cuts your eyelid open.”

Other than some swelling after the initial procedure, Mina is happy with the results. Her goal is to be open and honest with her fans about all of the work she has had done.

“I want people to know I’ve had implants. I got filler in my butt,” the home improvement star concluded. “I don’t actually have filler in my lips or cheeks. I do have Botox. Even though I know I’m going to be judged for them, they do make me happy