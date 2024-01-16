Karen E. Laine ended her trip to Indiana after spending the holidays with some of her family members. The Good Bones host revealed that she was leaving the state to head back to her new home in Wilmington, North Carolina.

“​​It’s cold in Indiana, so I’m going to head to Wilmington for a few days,” she wrote in an Instagram caption on January 11. “Thanks @debbiehopperrealestategroup for always being there for me!”

The post came just after Karen, 61, was pictured with her son William Starsiak on Christmas Eve. The HGTV personality smiled in the snap posted on William’s Instagram account, which appeared in a photo set documenting the night’s festivities.

In the pictures, William, some of his siblings and their kids enjoyed making cookies and wearing matching pajamas. Karen’s daughter Mina Starsiak Hawk was not featured in the series of photos; however, she did share a couple of pictures from the holiday over on her own Instagram account.

Mina, 39, attended the family celebration with her kids, Jack and Charlotte, whom she shares with husband Steve Hawk.

“Steve did not come to everything, but I did end up going to all the family celebrations, I think, because after Thanksgiving, I just kind of adjusted my mindset to, ‘I can’t control any of this. I’ve said my piece, people know where I stand and me being like angstful or upset or stressed out at this point is really affecting nobody but me so I’m just going to move on mentally,’” the realtor told listeners of her “Mina AF” podcast on January 8.

Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images

It is unclear if Karen and Mina attended the family celebration at the same time or interacted at the event amid their ongoing drama.

“The holidays were miserable,” an insider told Closer earlier this month.

Ahead of Christmas, Mina shared on an episode of her podcast that she was “not on speaking terms” with Good Bones costar Cory Miller, who also happens to be Karen’s bestie. The duo recently reunited following the series finale of Good Bones and appear to be working together without Mina.

“It felt petty, like Mina was stabbed in the back,” the source continued.

In the midst of all of the drama with her daughter, Karen has been focused on renovating her new home, with the hope of retiring there some day.

“I keep thinking eventually I will actually retire,” the DIY expert wrote on Instagram in March 2023. “And I’ve always wanted to retire to North Carolina. So, I bought a house there with an eye to maybe retiring there. It’s going to take a while to get it fixed up. And I will always come back to Indy for family and work. But in my downtime, I think I’d like to be in North Carolina.”