Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell know how to have a good time … and they always look good while doing it! The Overboard alums showed off their beach bodies during a romantic outing on a yacht while vacationing in France.

The Death Becomes Her actress, 75, and her man, 70, looked incredible as they flaunted their swimsuit-clad selves aboard the massive boat in Cannes on Friday, July 9. Goldie and Kurt were spotted sunbathing and enjoying the beautiful blue water, taking full advantage of their time off from work.

The longtime lovebirds — who have been a couple since 1983 — were later seen exiting the luxurious cruiser and getting on a smaller boat, where they sailed to a dock. Joined by some friends, Goldie and Kurt hopped off the vessel and headed off on a walk through Cannes.

The Hollywood pair proved the 70s are the new 30s as they gallivanted around the beachside city looking their absolute best. As they get older, Goldie and Kurt have made it a priority to stay on top of their health.

“Don’t let their ages fool you. Goldie and Kurt are as hot as ever and it helps that they keep in fabulous shape,” an insider told Closer in April 2020. “Goldie trained as a dancer before she started acting and dancing is still her go-to workout. Her figure, her posture, the way she holds her head all scream professional.”

While the Snatched alum likes to incorporate dancing into her exercise routine, the insider noted she also loves to put on a show for her man. “Every now and then, the mood will strike her and Goldie starts dancing for Kurt,” the source shared. “It may be in the living room, the bedroom or the hallway. She’s still got all the right moves.”

The Thing actor “loves” to watch his woman groove so much that “sometimes he even joins her,” the insider added. “When Goldie hears [her] favorite song, she’ll pump up the music and start dancing around whether she’s doing laundry or cooking in the kitchen. She’s irresistible to watch and Kurt [does] just that. He’s putty in her hands.”

