Good Morning America’s Ginger Zee took her eldest son, Adrian, out to the ball game! The meteorologist and her firstborn had a blast filming a segment for the morning talk show at Progressive Field, home of the Cleveland Guardians.

Ginger, 42, threw out the first pitch at the baseball game on July 23 with her little one cheering her on. “Gorgeous day to take in another ballpark with my boy,” the doting mom captioned a carousel of Instagram photos from the day out.

In addition to Adrian, 7, Ginger is also a mom to son Miles, 5, whom she shares with her husband, Ben Aaron. Adrian helped his mom out while filming a new seventh-inning snack series in the hopes of finding the best ballpark foods in America.

Ginger and Adrian enjoyed the famous “Slider Dog,” a hot dog topped with pimento mac and cheese, bacon bits and Fruit Loops cereal. The newscaster shared a photo of the creative concoction on her Twitter account before trying it on camera for the first time.

Courtesy of Ginger Zee/Instagram

The food-centered segment aired on television on Monday, July 24. Adrian adorably stood by his mom’s side wearing a white Guardians jersey.

“Ginger, it has been my family’s goal to hit all the ballparks across the country,” one of Ginger’s followers tweeted after the show aired. “Cleveland was the 14th for us. We agreed that Cleveland ballparks had some of the best food, hands down. Are you heading to stadiums? Do you have a list?”

Ginger was quick to respond to the tweet, sharing her plans to visit more ballparks with her kids in the future.

“We want to do this too,” she reflected. “I’m lucky to have some help on this one.”

Earlier this summer, Ginger and Ben, 41, took the boys to their first MLB game at New York’s Citi Field.

“Adrian LOVED it — once we got some food in Miles, he was alright and @mets gave us a great game!” Ginger captioned a May 22 Instagram post. “Inspired by @crystalbowyer ‘s fam, I want to see all the parks in America with the boys. Have you done something like this? Where should our next game be?”

It seems like Ginger’s eldest child is a sports fan at heart and is already a natural on television. Adrian also joined his mom on the GMA set on June 29. “He’s grown a little since last time I held him on this set,” Ginger gushed over side-by-side photos of Adrian from then and now.