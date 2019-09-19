If tomorrow never comes, at least Trisha Yearwood knows her husband, Garth Brooks, loves her! The “She’s in Love With the Boy” songstress took to Instagram on Thursday, September 19, and shared a pic of the most stunning bouquet of flowers her longtime love gifted her in honor of her 55th birthday.

“There are 55 roses in this beautiful arrangement,” Trisha adorably gushed in the caption of her photo, which showed off her brand new flower arrangement that featured gorgeous, red and pink roses. “I’m so lucky to celebrate with the love of my life!”

Fans quickly flooded the comment section with sweet messages for the beautiful birthday girl. “That has got to be the most beautiful bouquet I’ve ever seen. Just sit back and smell the roses. What a guy!” one fan wrote, while another echoed, “Happy Birthday, Trisha! Flowers are beautiful!! Very Sweet!” A third chimed in, writing, “Happy birthday, Trisha, you guys look like you’re so happy and you’re so lucky to have each other!”

Garth’s sweet birthday surprise for his wife of almost 15 years comes as no shock considering they are more in love than ever. In fact, the Trisha’s Southern Kitchen star previously opened up to Closer Weekly about her marriage with the “Friends in Low Places” crooner.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

“I’m madly in love with him,” she exclusively revealed to Closer in one of the magazine’s January 2019 issues. “We were such good friends for such a long time [before we married], so I think at the end of the day, it’s the friendship and the respect that sustains you.”

Out of all the things she said she loved about him, Trisha confessed it’s Garth’s kind heart that drew her to him. “He’s the nicest person I’ve ever met, and he is fun, and when he walks into the room, the party’s on!” she shared at the time. “He makes everybody happy and that’s what he does for me. He walks in and I light up. When people talked this way, I used to think, oh, whatever, that’s not real and it’s so sappy. And now I’m that sappy person.”

We hope Trisha has the best 55th birthday ever!