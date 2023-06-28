On June 26, 2023, Frankie Valli married his fourth wife, Jackie Jacobs, in a private ceremony at the Westgate Hotel in Las Vegas. The Four Seasons frontman seems happier than ever with his new bride after their intimate nuptials. Keep scrolling to get to know the talented performer’s spouse.

Who Is Frankie Valli’s Wife, Jackie Jacobs?

Jackie began working as a marketing executive for CBS in 1998 after attending the University of Maryland, per her LinkedIn profile. She studied radio, television and film at the college, located just a stone’s throw away from where she grew up.

Izumi Hasegawa/HNW-Photo/Plux/Shutterstock

How Did Frankie Valli Meet Jackie Jacobs?

The couple first met in 2007 through mutual friends at a dinner in Los Angeles. It wasn’t until eight years later that they decided to go on their first date together. Sparks flew and the pair have been together ever since. They have a 19-year age gap between them.

“It’s terrific to have found love once again at this stage of my life,” the “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” singer gushed to People after walking down the aisle at the age of 89.

Frankie and Jackie stepped out together at several red carpet events while dating. In June 2022, they attended the opening night of Pretty Woman at the Pantages Theater in Los Angeles with some of his children and grandchildren.

Who Are Frankie Valli’s Ex-Wives?

Frankie was married and divorced three times before tying the knot with Jackie. The Grammy nominee was married to his first wife, Mary Mandel, from 1957 to 1971. He walked down the aisle for the second time with Mary Ann Hannigan in 1974. The former couple divorced in 1982.

The bestselling artist’s longest marriage lasted for two decades with his third wife, Randy Clohessy, from 1984 to 2004.

How Many Children Does Frankie Valli Have?

Through his marriages, Frankie became a dad to six children, two of whom, Celia and Francine, died in 1980.

“It’s not something you ever, ever get over,” he reflected in a September 2013 interview with Billboard on losing two of his kids. “It’s just not supposed to be that way.”

While the “Sherry” crooner has kept himself busy with concerts and tours over the years, spending time with kids Antonia, Francesco, Emilio and Brando has remained his top priority.

“He’s a great father,” Four Seasons member Bob Gaudio told People in May 2008 of his bandmate. “He loves kids and gets right into their world with them. It’s fun to watch.”