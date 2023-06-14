Breaking Bad alum Bryan Cranston met his wife, Robin Dearden, on a Hollywood set! The pair have proven that their love is truly everlasting since their 1989 wedding. Scroll below to learn more about his spouse and their marriage.

How Did Bryan Cranston Meet His Wife, Robin Dearden?

Bryan and Robin met for the first time while working together in a 1986 episode of Airwolf. Though they were both in relationships with other partners at the time, the costars had an undeniable connection.

“I think it was serendipitous, because, as Robin says, if we had been unencumbered at the time and started dating, she doesn’t think that we would have stayed together,” he told People in January 2016. “But because she had a boyfriend and I had a girlfriend, we were able to flirt without the heavy sexual tension, but there was sexual tension, let me tell you! But not the heavy sexual tension, not the ‘faux pas’ sexual tension, but it was there.”

Robin earned other acting credits from appearances in Generations, Murder, She Wrote and Fantasy Hospital. One year after sharing the screen together and forming a special bond, Bryan and Robin ended up bumping into each other again. That night, they shared a steamy kiss and realized they were destined to be together.

They walked down the aisle in 1989, marking the second marriage for the Malcolm in the Middle actor. He was previously married to his first wife, Mickey Middleton, from 1977 to 1982.

Do Bryan Cranston and Robin Dearden Have Any Children?

Bryan and Robin welcomed their only child together, daughter Taylor Dearden, in 1993. Taylor is an actress like her parents, with credits in her father’s series Breaking Bad, Sweet/Vicious, For All Mankind, The Last Thing He Told Me and more.

Family has always remained Bryan’s top priority. It was one of the reasons why he decided to announce he would be taking a year off from acting after his 70th birthday in 2026.

“First, it will allow me to spend time with Robin (my beautiful wife of 34 years now) in a way that I haven’t been able to in the last 25 years … not as a wife of a celebrity, but as a loving married couple entering into — well, let’s be honest, our latter years, with new hopes and goals and experiences,” he wrote on Instagram in June 2023.

The Asteroid City star added, “I never take my good fortune for granted. I am blessed, and man, do I know it.”