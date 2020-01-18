See What the ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Cast Is Up to Now, 20 Years After the Sitcom’s Premiere

It seems like only yesterday we were introduced to the highly dysfunctional yet totally lovable family of Malcolm in the Middle in 2000, but it’s been 20 years already. With Frankie Muniz playing the titular character, a kid from a pretty normal American home who was crazy smart, we got seven seasons chock-full of wild antics and heartfelt moments.

Aside from Frankie, 34, the rest of the cast included Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek as Malcolm’s dad and mom, Hal and Lois. As for Malcom’s siblings, there was Christopher Masterson (Francis) and Justin Berfield (Reese) as his older brothers and Erik Per Sullivan (Dewey) as the only brother younger than him — that is until they introduced another brother, Jamie (played by twins James and Lucas Rodriguez), later in the sitcom’s run. While the show initially focused on Malcolm, as it progressed we began to learn more about each member of this cooky brood.

Deborah Feingold/20th Century Fox TV/Kobal/Shutterstock

During its run, Malcolm in the Middle was nominated for an impressive 33 Emmys, ultimately winning seven of them. Though none of the main stars won, it was Cloris Leachman, who played Grandma Ida, who snagged two trophies.

There’s been quite a bit of chatter about bringing Malcolm in the Middle back from the TV graveyard and breathing new life into it — mostly from Frankie himself. “How fun would ‘Malcolm In The Mid-life Crisis’ be? I wonder what Malcolm and his family would be up to now!” he tweeted in September 2015. Then, in July 2019, he tweeted, “All these reboots of dumb ass TV shows, yet we still have no idea what Malcolm is up to.” Sound’s like he’s down, at least!

While we anxiously wait to see if we’ll ever get the chance to hang out with Malcolm again, let’s see what the cast has been up to since the show went off the air in 2006, shall we? After all, that’s a lot of time in TV years.

Scroll down below to see what Frankie and Bryan — as well as the rest of the Malcolm in the Middle cast — are up to now, 20 years after they first won over our hearts as one of greatest sitcom families!