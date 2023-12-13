Kelly Clarkson is coming clean about her self-care habits. The talk show host left fans divided with a shocking revelation about her shower routine during an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday, December 12.

Kelly, 41, chatted with guest Kenan Thompson about her typical shower habits. “I pee almost every time,” the American Idol winner confessed. “The hot water hits your body … but if I gotta go.”

The comment drew a hilarious reaction from Kenan, 45, who declared, “I’m on the whole other side where I find it to be gross and I don’t do it.” In his new book, When I Was Your Age: Life Lessons, Funny Stories & Questionable Parenting Advice from a Professional Clown, the comedian delves deep into shower etiquette.

“I’m glad that you’re open enough to say that,” Kenan told Kelly about her shower habits. “That’s great.”

She continued, “You can’t help it,” adding, “It goes back to that childhood sleepover, you know, they put your hand in the hot water, sometimes you pee.”

Peeing in the shower wasn’t the only surprising admission that Kelly made during the episode.

“I don’t regularly brush my teeth in the shower,” the songstress said, drawing laughs from the audience. “I just do it if I’m in a hurry. I do happen to be in a hurry a lot.”

The clip from the episode was later posted on the show’s official YouTube page, receiving mixed reactions from viewers in the comments section.

“I love it. Kelly has absolutely no filter. It’s funny since moving to New York her country accent seems to be stronger,” one person commented. “She always finds a way to make us weirdos feel comfortable. And I think that’s a huge part of her success is just completely lacking a filter.”

Another fan penned, “OMG Kelly is just so unfiltered, I love it. She is the most relatable talk show host out there for me.”

Others were critical, saying, “People who pee in the shower are gross,” and “Ewwwww. No.”

The revealing segment came just days after Kelly admitted that she no longer needs to wear Spanx under her clothes following her incredible weight loss transformation.

“In this building it’s so cold. I don’t even need to wear Spanx anymore. I just wear them for warmth like thermals,” she said during a December 8 episode of her talk show during a segment with vocal director Jessi Collins. “Let’s just give a high-five. I don’t have to wear Spanx anymore if I don’t want to. Whatever. Life is good.”