Like mother, like daughter! Kelly Clarkson’s daughter, River Rose, is looking to follow in her famous mom’s footsteps to fame. In addition to wanting “her own TV show,” the 7-year-old is “writing songs to sing with Kelly,” a source exclusively tells Closer Weekly.

River already got a taste of talk show stardom in 2020 by taking over a segment of The Kelly Clarkson Show. “She sees how her mom’s fawned over, and that’s what she wants,” the insider adds. The second-grader has been building her resume each season, sitting in on a 2019 interview with Jason Mamoa and a 2020 interview with Bill Engvall.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

River has her sights set on Hollywood after making several viral on-camera appearances. Kelly, 39, tells her daughter she has to get good grades, adds the source, “but River Rose has dreams of being a star.” The Voice coach brings in more than $1.9 million a month from her hit NBC show where she often mentions River’s love for singing.

Kelly has always been very proud of her daughter’s spunky personality and musical talents. The “Stronger” singer first posted a clip on Twitter of River professing her love for Coldplay frontman Chris Martin in 2018. “He’s beautiful,” River said about the father of two at the time, before launching into a cover of his song “Yellow.” She was only 4 years old but nailed all of the lyrics.

“She will run a company one day because there’s no way she’s gonna work for anyone,” the Grammy-winner shared with People in 2018. “She does not heed advice very well. She’s just very ballsy, which is awesome.”

River and her brother, Remington Alexander, joined their mom for the season 3 premiere of The Kelly Clarkson Show in September 2021. Chris surprised the kids and led them in a sing-along of “Yellow.” The American Idol winner explained that River is “obsessed” with the song. She harmonized with her mother during the performance and earned praise from the audience. River was all smiles in front of the cameras. Tour Kelly Clarkson’s $5.4 Million Mansion in Toluca Lake

In the midst of her divorce from River and Remington’s father, Brandon Blackstock, Kelly has opened up on her show about how the split has affected her children. Kelly’s kids are her No. 1 “priority” in the fallout of her divorce, a source told Closer Weekly in June 2020.

“They’re working on making this transition as easy as possible for all their kids — she considers his kids hers,” the insider explained, in reference to Brandon’s two kids from his first marriage. “It’s going to be an emotionally tough road ahead. All four kids are very close.”