Kelly Clarkson just bought herself her very own bachelorette pad! The “Because of You” singer dropped $5.4 million on a new mansion in Toluca Lake, California, amid her ongoing divorce from estranged husband Brandon Blackstock.

The legendary artist purchased a five-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion in the upscale neighborhood in Los Angeles in early June, according to a listing with Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The gorgeous abode boasts 5,000 square feet, which is perfect for her two kids, daughter River Rose and son Remington.

Across the expansive property, Kelly has a main house, as well as a guesthouse, which comes with a fully loaded kitchen, breakfast nook and fireplace. The backyard features a handful of amenities, including a swimming pool, resort-like spa and a patio with a gazebo. Around the corner from the pool, there’s even a tennis court!

The exciting purchase comes one year after the Voice coach and Brandon called it quits following seven years of marriage. At the time, Closer Weekly confirmed Kelly filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason. The former couple currently share joint custody of their children, but their split has yet to be finalized.

Speaking about what life has been like since her divorce, Kelly said she was optimistic about starting over — especially in a new home. “I got a new house, it’s very white and clean … and I also redid my office here [at the show],” she said during an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. “I just wanted to feel happy. The colors make me feel very good.”

Fortunately for Kelly, the purchase of her beautiful new pad comes amid the sale of her longtime Hendersonville, Tennessee, mansion. According to Redfin, the singer closed out the sale of her seven-bedroom, nine-and-a-half-bath property for $6.3 million. She originally listed it for $8.75 million in June 2018.

That isn’t all, though. The Grammy-winning hitmaker listed her Los Angeles farmhouse for $8.995 million in February, per the Observer. The spectacular home features eight bedrooms and nine-and-a-half bathrooms and spans across 10,108 square feet.

