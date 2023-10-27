Kelly Clarkson's Weight Loss Transformation in Photos

Kelly Clarkson’s Weight Loss Is Nothing Short of Inspirational! See Before and After Photos

She’s conquered all avenues of the entertainment industry, but all eyes are on Kelly Clarkson‘s impressive weight loss transformation! The talk show host has spoken out about finding self-confidence after winning American Idol.

“Even on American Idol I was really thin, but I was bigger than the other girls on the show, so people would say things to me,” she told People in November 2017. “But luckily, I am super confident, so I’ve never had a problem with shutting people down and saying, ‘Yeah, you know, that’s just what I’m rocking. It’s fine.'”

In the past, the “Stronger” singer credited Dr. Steven R. Gundry’s book The Plant Paradox for encouraging her to change up her diet.

“I literally read this book, and I did it for this autoimmune disease that I had, and I had a thyroid issue, and now all my levels are back up. I’m not on medicine anymore because of this book,” she told Extra in June 2018, revealing that she lost about 40 pounds.

Scroll below to see photos of Kelly’s weight loss transformation.