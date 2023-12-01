Since winning American Idol in 2002, Kelly Clarkson’s journey to stardom has fascinated and inspired fans all over the world. In recent years, the “Breakaway” singer showed off a dramatic weight loss transformation after changing up her diet.

How Did Kelly Clarkson Lose Weight?

Kelly made rare comments about her weight loss while looking gorgeous on the red carpet at the 2018 CMT Music Awards.

“I’m not working out!” she told Extra at the June 2018 event. “I think people think I’m working out and I’m like, ‘Don’t think I’m going to come play some sport!’”

She did, however, admit that there was one book that inspired her to make changes to her diet and lifestyle — The Plant Paradox by Dr. Steven R. Gundry.

“I literally read this book, and I did it for this autoimmune disease that I had and I had a thyroid issue, and now all my levels are back up,” she revealed at the time. “I’m not on medicine anymore because of this book, it’s called The Plant Paradox. It’s basically about how we cook our food, non-GMO, no pesticides, eating really organic … Literally, I haven’t worked out at all!”

What Is the Plant Paradox Diet?

The Plant Paradox diet is “based on the claim that lectins, a protein in common foods, are the ‘anti-nutrients’ behind many long-term (chronic) health conditions like obesity, chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases,” per WebMD.

The site also explains that a typical Plant Paradox diet plan “cuts out foods that contain lectins, like wheat, beans, potatoes, nuts and dairy.”

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

What Does Kelly Clarkson Eat in a Day?

During a 2018 appearance on Today, the Texas native revealed a healthier recipe for one of her favorite foods.

“It’s the same stuff you eat — I just use different ingredients,” she told Hoda Kotb of her diet. “Even like fried chicken — I use cassava flour, tapioca or almond flour, and you use non-hormone chicken. And honestly, I’m going to be real with you: It’s really expensive to do.”

Kelly revealed that she lost nearly 40 pounds from following the methods in The Plant Paradox.

In November 2023, the “Stronger” songstress further discussed her weight loss transformation with Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush on Today.

“I love losing weight, but here’s the thing,” Kelly began. “Jeans are so hard when you have a butt and a smaller waist.”

At the 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting, Kelly showed off her weight loss on stage in a fur coat while giving a dynamite performance. The crowd was dazzled by her appearance and impressive vocals during the holiday celebration. Despite her very visible transformation, Kelly has always had the mantra of loving herself and her body no matter what.

“It’s like, you’re just who you are. We are who we are. Whatever size, and it doesn’t meant that we’re gonna be that forever,” she said in 2015, per People. “That’s the thing. Sometimes we’re more fit. Like, especially me, I’m such a creative person that I yo-yo. So sometimes I’m more fit and I get into kickboxing hardcore. And then sometimes I don’t, and I’m like … I’d rather have wine.”