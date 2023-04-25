As two of music’s biggest powerhouse vocalists, Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire are unstoppable! After the talk show host’s divorce from Brandon Blackstock, fans have been wondering if Kelly is still on good terms with her former mother-in-law. Scroll below for details on whether they are still friends.

Are Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire Related?

Kelly and Reba have been photographed together many times over the years and have even shared the stage. The American Idol winner and the Reba actress are not related by blood, but they are connected by their past marriages.

In 2013, Kelly married Brandon, a music manager who followed in the footsteps of his father, Narvel Blackstock. Reba was married to Narvel from 1989 to 2015. The “Fancy” singer became a stepmother to Brandon and his two sisters, Shawna and Chassidy, from Narvel’s first marriage to Elisa Gayle Ritter. She also welcomed her first biological child, son Shelby, with Narvel in 1990.

Prior to Kelly’s split from Brandon, it was clear that Reba was a huge supporter of her stepson’s marriage. The “Breakaway” singer gushed over her mother-in-law during a September 2019 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“Out of all the fun we’ve had, I always have my little moments with you because I know we’re friends and family, but you’re always, like, that hero to me — especially musically. Like, you’re just a beast, like, a pioneer for women. It’s insane,” Kelly told Reba. “Not just musically. I think what’s amazing about your career is, you’re a businesswoman, you’ve conquered Broadway, you’ve conquered TV [and] you’ve conquered movies. You’ve done everything you could possibly want to do.”

Reba echoed the same sentiment about Kelly the year prior.

“She’s a great gal, big-hearted and, with Kelly, what you see is what you get!” the country music icon told Closer in December 2018. “I love her to pieces. She’s been one of my best friends since I met her in 2002.”

Are Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire Still Friends?

During their marriage, Kelly and Brandon welcomed two children together, River and Remington. The Voice coach filed for divorce from the talent mogul in June 2020. Despite their shocking split, Reba still remained close to Kelly.

“Kelly and Reba have a bond that cannot be broken,” an insider told Closer in December 2020. “It may get a little awkward at times, but nothing is going to get in the way of Kelly and Reba’s relationship.”

In April 2023, Reba appeared on an episode of The Voice to mentor the contestants. She was beaming with pride while talking about Kelly and her incredible career.

“I am so proud of Kelly,” Reba said. “She has grown as an artist, as a teacher. From when we first met in 2000 — way back — [in] 2002, so that was how long we’ve known each other. She was a baby!”

She added, “Now, she’s just matured into this wonderful woman that I am just so proud of, and I love her with all my heart.”