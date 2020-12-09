Reba McEntire will always have a soft spot for Kelly Clarkson, which is why the country music icon and the American Idol alum are “staying close” amid her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. Even though the talent manger is Reba’s stepson, she isn’t letting their split “affect” her friendship with Kelly, an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly.

“Kelly and Reba have a bond that cannot be broken,” the source reveals on Wednesday, December 9. “It may get a little awkward at times, but nothing is going to get in the way of Kelly and Reba’s relationship.”

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Since Kelly, 38, filed for divorce from Brandon, 43, after nearly seven years of marriage in June 2020, Reba, 65, and the “Because of You” songstress have been “communicating with each other regularly,” the insider adds. “They’ve vowed not to let Kelly’s divorce from Brandon, or her issues with his dad, Narvel [Blackstock], and their business dealings, affect their friendship.”

Reba is “still very close to Brandon,” but she will “always have Kelly’s back.” However, the “Fancy” singer is “refusing to pick sides,” the source notes. “It’s a very fine line, but if anyone can do it, it’s Reba.”

The Grammy Award winner became Brandon’s stepmother through her former marriage with Narvel, who is also the dad of daughters Shawna, 47, and Chassidy, 42, with his first wife, Elisa Gayle Ritter. Reba and the TV producer, 64, also welcomed their son, Shelby, 30, during their 26-year relationship from 1989 to 2015.

Although it’s been more than five years since the former Reba actress and Narvel went their separate ways, she can’t help but feel heartbroken over Brandon and Kelly’s split. “It’s really sad what’s going on, but these things happen during a divorce,” the source explains.

Greg Allen/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Fortunately, Reba and Kelly “have faith that it all will all eventually be worked out and they’ll be able to look back at this time as just a bump in the road.”

Earlier in December, a separate source revealed the “Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia” was “torn” over the longtime couple’s shocking divorce considering she “adores all their children.” Because Reba “loves Brandon and Kelly like her own,” she’s hoping they can move forward in the least contentious way possible. Despite her feelings, the doting mom “knows better than to intervene.”