2 Fast 2 Furious actress Eva Mendes is one hilarious mama! The mother of two took to Instagram on Sunday, October 20, to reveal what life at home is like with Ryan Gosling and their two kids and jokingly admitted that she has been trying to hide from her family.

“Sunday. Still in bed. Trying to hide from my kids. (not having success),” she wrote next to a pic of her underneath the covers in bed. “And no, I didn’t wash my makeup off last night. I know, I know so bad, yadda yadda but I like the ‘next day of the night before’ eye makeup look. My skin disagrees tho. To all you mamas out there, hope you find a moment to sneak away from the madness today even for a few minutes.”

Eva and Ryan both share their two sweet daughters — Esmeralda, 5, and Amada, 3 — together and during a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Eva revealed what “hardest part” about being a mother.

“The hardest part [of parenting] hands-down is the amount of snacks I have to carry with me all day long, and the variety,” she joked again. “They like something different so you need to keep it fresh, especially on long car rides. Those are the worst. Even going to the market, I need to take food in the car to go [there].”

However, that doesn’t even come close to what Eva thought parenting was going to be. “Nobody told me it was really going to be a job, and a job I would need an incredible amount of skill for,” she admitted on the show. “[I’m] a chauffeur, a cook, a personal assistant to an abusive boss. They’re not grateful. Any other profession you would need to pass a test, but the only test I had to pass was a pregnancy test. That doesn’t seem fair.”

Eva added that she’s a “bulldozing parent” who’s very “controlling” so hopefully she’ll find the perfect balance between her work and home life one day.

When her kids grow up, they’ll be sure to thank her and Ryan for everything they’ve done for them!