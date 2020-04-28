Even though Eva Mendes is not in school, she knows what it feels like to cram for your college midterms. When a fan told her they were stressed out studying all day amid coronavirus, Eva said she can relate to their pain.

“Aww, I get it,” the 46-year-old actress wrote via Instagram on Monday, April 27. “You must be young? What [are you] studying for? Good for you and the best of luck. I feel like I’m cramming for midterms too. My tests just happen to be on motherhood. I hope I pass. Sending you loads of luck and love.”

Instagram

“Thank you, I really do appreciate it,” the fan responded. “I’m not a mom, but I think you’re doing a great job!”

The Instagram user reached out to the Lost River actress after the doting mom shared an artistic photo of a woman’s blurry face being covered with many hands. “Me today,” Eva said in the caption with two black heart emoji. “Anyone else feel like this right now? Anyone? Anyone?”

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the brunette beauty has been doing her best to not get stressed out. With her two kids, Esmeralda, 5, and Amada, 3, at home, the fashionista jokingly told another fan on Instagram that she feels like she’s “running a hotel.” LOL.

“As soon as [my] kids go to sleep, it’s cleaning and laundry and prepping food for the next day,” she said on Saturday, April 25. But even though Eva has her boyfriend, Ryan Gosling, around to help her take care of their children, Amada and Esmeralda have started to pick up on their mom’s stress levels.

MEGA

In fact, one of them drew a spot-on representation of what the 2 Fast 2 Furious star is going through in quarantine. “This is me. By my kid. It’s pretty accurate,” Eva joked about a drawing of a woman with blue hair. “No, I haven’t become a master baker or a good cook during quarantine. I haven’t seen a gym in two months. I haven’t written a novella. I’ve just been trying to be a fun mom and not lose my marbles.”

Don’t worry, Eva. You got this!