Eva Mendes loved seeing Ryan Gosling shine on Saturday Night Live when he hosted the show on April 13. In particular, the Cuban actress shouted out her partner for a sketch where he talked with a Cuban accent.

Ryan, 43, was joined by Kenan Thompson and Marcello Hernández during the skit, in which they sat at a club before a waitress asked them where they were from.

“I’m Dominican, and he’s Cuban [Marcello] and he [Ryan] is from Tennessee, but ever since he married a Cuban woman, he is different,” Kenan, 45, said during the scene.

The crowd erupted with laughter, and it was obvious that all three actors were trying very hard not to laugh and break character.

“Coño! My Cuban Papi made this Cuban Mami so happy with this!! Years of hanging out with my Dad paid off,” Eva, 50, wrote in a caption on Instagram after reposting the skit on Tuesday, April 16.

“Gracias to the super talented @marcellohdz for this skit,” she continued. “The way you say ‘Eva Mendes’ 😂! And @kenanthompson always crushing. Can’t wait for this trio’s next reunion.”

Others seemed to agree with Eva, as they filled the comments section with love and support for Ryan’s SNL episode.

“Can’t stop laughing,” Rita Wilson commented on the post. “So good!”

Robert Kamau/GC Images

The episode marked the third time that the Barbie actor has hosted the sketch comedy show. The entire SNL cast caught a case of the giggles during the episode, which featured a skit where Ryan dressed as Beavis from the animated show Beavis and Butt-Head.

Heidi Gardner broke character and wasn’t able to contain her laughter when the camera panned to Ryan sitting behind her. Mikey Day joined him, portraying a scarily accurate version of Butt-head.

Eva is the definition of a supportive partner. Last month, she praised Ryan for his epic performance of “I’m Just Ken” at the 96th Academy Awards.

“You took Ken all the way to the Oscars, RG,” she captioned an Instagram photo from backstage after the March 10 ceremony. “Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed.”

Eva, who shares kids Esmeralda and Amada with Ryan, did not walk the red carpet with him at the ceremony. The Hitch actress has not appeared in an acting role in front of the camera since 2014 and is dedicated to raising her two girls at home.

“It was like a no-brainer,” she said during an interview on Today on March 26. “[I was like], I’m so lucky if I could have this time with my children.”