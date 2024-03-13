Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Rare Photos Together Over the Years

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Are Rarely Seen Together: See Photos of the Couple Over the Years

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes first sparked dating rumors while working together in 2011 and have only been photographed in public a handful of times ever since. While the pair are still together, they’ve largely kept their relationship under wraps.

Though she was not seen on the red carpet with Ryan at the Oscars 2024, Eva did support her partner backstage before he took the stage to perform “I’m Just Ken” from Barbie. “You took Ken all the way to the Oscar’s, RG. Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed,” she captioned an Instagram post after the performance.