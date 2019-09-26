If you haven’t met your cute quota for the day yet, not to worry, because Enrique Iglesias dancing with his young daughter will definitely do the trick.

The 44-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday, September 25, to share a couple of videos featuring himself busting a move with his daughter Lucy, 21 months. The singer simply threw some emojis into his caption, with one featuring a bus — the duo danced it up to the classic kids’ song “The Wheels on the Bus.” Enrique tries his best to help the toddler follow the tune’s instructions, before grabbing her by the hands and spinning her around — all while Lucky laughs with delight.

No surprise here, but fans were filled with joy at the clips, and they made that clear in the comments section. “So cute! Thank you for sharing this precious moment,” one person said. “OMG! She’s is a daddy’s girl for sure!!!” another added.

The hitmaker shares Lucy, as well has her twin brother Nicholas, with his longtime girlfriend, former tennis player Anna Kournikova. The pair have been together since 2001, but it doesn’t look like they will be tying the knot anytime soon. “I’ve said in many of my interviews that I don’t think [marriage] will make me any happier, and I’m not against it by any means,” Enrique once explained to Access Hollywood. “Hopefully the day I have kids I’ll just lay back a bit and not travel as much and be touring constantly. I don’t want to be on the road for six months, eight months, come back and not recognize my own child.”

“I already have a tough time with my dogs leaving my house and then coming back you know, a month later, and it’s always sad whenever I leave my house,” the entertainer continued. “Although, I have made a rule in the past few years that I try to be not out on the road more than 15 days in a row. That’s important to me. I need that balance in my life. ”

While they may be a private family-of-four, earlier this year Enrique did share a clip of his little ones giggling, and of course it was adorable. It is so great to see just how much love is in that household!