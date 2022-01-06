With countless romantic No. 1 hits, Elton John definitely draws musical inspiration from his own marriage to husband David Furnish. The pair were smitten with each other from the moment they met in 1993. In 2005, they were declared civil partners, and later got married at their Windsor home in 2014.

David, born in Canada in 1962, was working as an advertising executive at Ogilvy & Mather when he met Elton at a dinner party. The “Tiny Dancer” singer was previously married to Renate Blauel from 1984 to 1988. He knew David was The One right off the bat.

“I was attracted to David immediately,” the Grammy winner told Parade in February 2010. “He had a real job, his own apartment, a car. He was independent. I didn’t need to take care of him. I thought, ‘God, this is new territory for me — someone wants to be with me just because he likes me.’ I knew he was the one because he is not afraid of me. He always tells me exactly what he thinks.”

Shortly after meeting his future husband, David decided to embark on a new career path under Elton’s entertainment label. He always had a passion for filmmaking and directed Elton’s 1997 documentary Elton John: Tantrums & Tiaras. The Rocket Pictures cochief produced many other films with the label including It’s a Boy Girl Thing, Women Talking Dirty and Gnomeo & Juliet. In 2019, David produced his husband’s Oscar-winning biopic, Rocketman.

In addition to conquering the world of movies, the film maverick went on to produce Billy Elliott: The Musical, which became an instant Broadway hit. Elton, who worked on the music for the theater production, serves with David on the board of the Elton John AIDS Foundation. The charity aims to support organizations that provide treatment and resources for those affected by HIV around the globe.

The power couple became dads when they welcomed their first child together, son Zachary, via surrogate in 2010. They welcomed their second son, Elijah, also via surrogate in 2013. Both David and Elton have adjusted to becoming full-time working fathers. David has regularly contributed to both Tatler and GQ magazines and was named one of GQ’s 50 best-dressed men in Britain in 2015. Despite being married to one of the most successful musicians in the entire world, he has continued to lead a successful career of his own.

“It’s very important in any relationship that one partner doesn’t lose themselves in the other, and that’s very easy if you’re involved with a celebrity,” the father of two told The Guardian in September 2001. “They get so much attention and so much deference anyway, it would be very easy to just get swept up into being their other half. But the person that Elton fell in love with – well, I had my own career, my own identity. The worst thing I could do was sacrifice that.”