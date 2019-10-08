If you’re not jealous of Ellen DeGeneres‘ life, you should be! During a recent episode of her talk show, she revealed she traveled all the way to Texas to watch a Dallas Cowboys football game with her wife, Portia De Rossi, and ended up sitting next to George W. Bush.

“So I want to talk about something that happened this weekend,” the 61-year-old comedian told the studio audience on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “So this weekend I went to Dallas for the Cowboys game and it may not seem like a big deal for a celebrity to attend a football game but I never leave my house so it is a big deal.”

Ellen explained that she and Portia were invited by Charlotte Jones, daughter of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and got to sit in a suite. Ellen showed a video she took from their “fancy” seats and you can see a glimpse of everyone that was sitting next to her. At the end of the clip, there’s the former U.S. president and former first lady Laura Bush. This ruffled some feathers and got social media talking, wondering why the two parties would be seated together.

“They thought, Why is a gay Hollywood liberal sitting next to a conservative Republican president?” Ellen said, joking that they “didn’t even notice I’m holding the brand-new iPhone 11.” The talk show host then explained why she doesn’t think people should be mad about her being friendly with George and Laura.

“Exactly. Here’s the thing. I’m friends with George Bush. In fact, I’m friends with a lot of people who don’t share the same beliefs that I have,” Ellen pointed out, adding that “we’re all different” and it’s “OK” for that to be the reality. “But just because I don’t agree with someone on everything doesn’t mean that I’m not going to be friends with them. When I say, ‘Be kind to one another,’ I don’t only mean the people that think the same way that you do. I mean be kind to everyone.”

However, this wasn’t the first time that Ellen has met a really important person. In the season 17 premiere back in September, she dished about her recent encounter with Duchess Meghan, who had recently given birth to Archie, and Prince Harry, who’s sixth in line to the throne.

“Here’s a sentence I thought I would never say, but I spent the afternoon with Prince Harry and Meghan. I just want to say, it was an honor for them to meet me,” Ellen kidded around at the time. “Seriously, they are so amazing. They’re the cutest couple and so down to earth.”

Yeah, we’re definitely jealous of Ellen’s many friends.