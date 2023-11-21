Elizabeth Taylor's Most Glamorous Looks in Hollywood [Photos]

Beginning in the early ‘50s, Elizabeth Taylor captivated audiences on the silver screen with her charming persona and became one of MGM’s breakout stars. In the decades that followed, her roles in countless blockbusters cemented her as a cinematic icon as well as a fashionista, with red carpet looks that are simply unforgettable.

Before her death at age 79 in 2011, Taylor earned 79 credits as an actress, took part in HIV/AIDS activism, was a devoted mother to four children and overcame a number of hardships.

“She learned her own strength from a young age,” her granddaughter Naomi deLuce Wilding told Closer in November 2023. “That’s how she was able to push through tragedy and illness. She believed you just keep going.”

Scroll below for a look back at Elizabeth’s best-dressed moments.