Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera sit with three sons

Courtesy of Dylan Dreyer/Instagram

Today’s Dylan Dreyer Spends 11th Wedding Anniversary in ‘Pouring Rain’ With Husband Brian [Photos]

Couples
Oct 9, 2023 11:10 am·
By
Comment
Picture

Dylan Dreyer and her husband, Brian Fichera, weren’t going to let inclement weather ruin their 11th wedding anniversary!

“We spent our 10th anniversary in Italy … 11 was in the pouring rain on the golf course,” the Today host captioned a carousel of pictures on Instagram on October 7. “I literally could do anything with @fishlense and enjoy it all the same. Happy anniversary!! Love you, Bri!”

Scroll below to see photos from the couple’s anniversary excursion. 

