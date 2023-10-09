Dylan Dreyer and her husband, Brian Fichera, weren’t going to let inclement weather ruin their 11th wedding anniversary!

“We spent our 10th anniversary in Italy … 11 was in the pouring rain on the golf course,” the Today host captioned a carousel of pictures on Instagram on October 7. “I literally could do anything with @fishlense and enjoy it all the same. Happy anniversary!! Love you, Bri!”

Scroll below to see photos from the couple’s anniversary excursion.