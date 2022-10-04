Today host Dylan Dreyer married Brian Fichera in 2012 after they sparked a romantic connection at work. The cameraman has appeared on the NBC talk show several times alongside his wife in the past. Keep scrolling to find out if they are still together.

How Did Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera Meet?

Before landing her role on Today in 2012, Dylan worked at the WHDH station in Boston, Massachusetts. Brian also worked at the station as a cameraman and technician. The pair began to bond during their morning shift.

“When he started working more, he’d hang out more in the Weather Center with our friend Todd. The three of us started hanging out more and more outside of work, building our friendship and getting closer,” she wrote on their wedding blog, per Good Housekeeping. “After a few years, we had a small party at Brian’s house, which we dubbed the Jammy Jam. It was then that I realized I had totally fallen for him and from there it was history!”

Courtesy of Dylan Dreyer/Instagram

In July 2011, Brian popped the question to the meteorologist while they were visiting his parents in Easton, Massachusetts. Her friends and family were on hand to celebrate the exciting proposal.

“When I saw there were roses and two glasses of champagne, I knew,’’ she gushed to The Boston Globe at the time.

In October 2012, Dylan and Brian exchanged vows in a gorgeous ceremony held in the city where they first met. After their nuptials, her career on TV continued to soar to new heights. One decade later, the New Jersey native announced she was stepping away from Weekend Today after some major life changes but revealed she would still be a part of the weekday program.

“It’s really bittersweet to step away. I want to say thank you to everyone at Weekend Today who actually gave me a chance on the show,” she announced on the program in January 2022. “I really don’t want to step away, but I don’t think I can do six days a week anymore.”

Are Dylan Dreyer and Her Husband, Brian Fichera, Still Together?

There’s nothing standing in the way of Dylan and Brian’s connection! The couple is still happily married. Days ahead of their 10-year wedding anniversary in October 2022, the lovebirds embarked on a trip to Rome with their family. They shared photos of their Italian adventure on Instagram, smiling from ear to ear in each snap.

Do Dylan and Brian Have Any Children Together?

A large part of the reason why Dylan stepped away from Weekend Today was to focus on spending time with her kids. The Misty the Cloud author shares three sons with Brian. Their eldest son, Calvin Bradley Fichera, was born in December 2016. Their second son, Oliver George Fichera, arrived in January 2020.

In May 2021, the couple announced they were expecting their third child together. Russell James Fichera was born six weeks early in September 2021. After spending some time in the NICU, the proud parents were able to bring their little one home. “Man, it feels real good to be home together!” Dylan gushed on Instagram at the time.

The pair have shared adorable photos of their kiddos on Instagram since they became parents. During their trip to Rome in October 2022, the family also celebrated their youngest member turning 1. Russell enjoyed delicious treats on his big day and appeared to have a blast celebrating his milestone.

“Happy 1st birthday, Rusty!!! When in Rome …Tiramisu, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, artichokes … a meal fit for a king … or our little prince!” Dylan wrote alongside a video of her tot. “We love you, buddy!!”