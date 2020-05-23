See Drew Carey’s Epic Transformation From ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ to ‘The Price Is Right’

There’s nobody quite like Drew Carey! Over the decades the beloved host has graced our TV screens, fans have come to adore the Whose Line is it Anyway? star for his warm demeanor and inspiring charisma.

The 62-year-old first rose to fame in the early 1990s after he moved from his native home in Ohio to California. While pursuing a career in stand-up comedy, Drew joined the Marine Reserves.

Although his comedy efforts didn’t go as well as he planned, he finally got his big break following years of hard work and practice. After he made appearances on Star Search and the Tonight Show, Drew seemed to win over viewers — and even then-host Johnny Carson — as The Drew Carey Show debuted just years later in 1995 and ran for nine seasons.

Thanks to the incredible success of his eponymous sitcom, Drew became a household name in no time. In 1998, he began hosting the American version of the popular British improv show Whose Line Is It Anyway? The handsome hunk starred alongside comedians Ryan Stiles, Colin Mochrie and Wayne Brady.

The Drew Carey Show ultimately wrapped in 2004, followed by the end of his tenure on Whose Line is it Anyway? in 2006. However, Drew didn’t stray from the TV screen for long. In 2007, he began hosting the CBS game show The Power of 10, and even replaced longtime legend Bob Barker as the frontman for The Price Is Right that same year.

Throughout his epic career, Drew also made a handful of major TV appearances. Most recently in February 2020, the award-winning star was unveiled as The Llama during the third season of The Masked Singer.

While there hasn’t been a shortage of success when it comes to Drew’s work, he’s also quite accomplished in his personal life. Drew is the proud stepdad to his longtime ex-fiancée Nicole Jaracz‘s teenage son, Conner. Although the former couple called it quits before walking down the aisle, he’s maintained a great relationship with his ex and stepson.

The iconic comedian was also previously engaged to ex Amie Harwick. The pair ended their relationship less than one year after Drew proposed in January 2018. Tragically, the sex therapist died in February 2020.

Drew paid tribute to the mental health advocate while opening up about her death on his Sirius XM show, Friday Night Freak-Out.

“Back in September 2018, I was in a beautiful, great, best relationship of my life with a woman named Amie Harwick,” he gushed at the time. “She had a PH.D. and a master’s degree, and she was beautiful and fun, and cared deeply about people and improving their lives and was just a joy to be around. I was so in love with her.”

Drew’s life is nothing short of fascinating — scroll through the gallery below to see photos of the TV personality then and now!