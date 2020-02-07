Not such a mystery! While everyone’s jaw dropped when Drew Carey was revealed to be The Llama on The Masked Singer, there is one person who saw it coming from a mile away: his son Conner.

“My ex [Nicole Jaracz] and my kid got me right away,” the Price Is Right host told Entertainment Tonight following his elimination from the popular Fox show. “My kid texted, he’s 14, he’s gonna be 15, and he sent me a text that said, ‘What’s up, llama?'” While the TV personality kept his participation in the program on the low-down for the most part, it proved to be quite difficult.

“I had people over to watch the Super Bowl, [and] they had so many ads for The Masked Singer, they were like, ‘Oh, we want to watch this Masked Singer and see what the show is about!'” Drew, who was the second person voted out, recalled. “So we watched the first act and I was like, ‘Can we watch something else? Because I don’t’ really like this show.’ I had to get them to change the channel so they wouldn’t see me. … Because I figured they would know who I was.”

Although, his pals had no idea, but Drew thinks he knows how he was able to keep it a secret. “It wasn’t that hard because nobody ever expected me to do the show,” he explained. “So only a few people knew.”

While Drew wasn’t able to fool his family, Seal — who competed on season two of the show as the Leopard — succeeded in doing so. “Leopard wanted to do the show because he wanted to surprise his kids. They still didn’t know that he was on when the episode reveal aired,” showrunner and executive producer Izzie Pick Ibarra explained to Variety. “He did the whole thing to surprise his kids and make them laugh. I really wanted to send a camera, the moment that his kids see that it’s him, but we couldn’t, unfortunately, for various reasons.”

We can’t wait to see who else is hiding behind those costumes!

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.