He has met countless individuals in his career, especially while gracing the stage as the host of The Price Is Right, but has Drew Carey ever said “I do” to that special someone?

The 62-year-old has never tied the knot, but that is not for a lack of effort. Most recently, the Whose Line Is It Anyway alum was engaged to Amie Harwick, a licensed marriage and family therapist. Drew popped the question to the 38-year-old in January 2018, but the pair called it off less than a year later. According to Drew’s rep, the split was “very amicable.”

In February 2020, Amie died after falling off a balcony in her Hollywood Hills home following an alleged dispute with her ex-boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse. The Los Angeles Police Department said she had “significant injuries consistent with a fall” in a press release. An autopsy at the time determined she had been strangled first. Pursehouse was arrested shortly after Harwick’s death and posted the $2 million bond. In April, he pled not guilty to her murder.

“I hope you’re lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did,” Carey wrote via Twitter following news of her death.

He was so distraught over his ex-fiancée’s passing that he put The Price Is Right on hold and had to cancel production the week her death was announced.

“Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime,” he said in a statement to Closer. “She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women and passionate about her work as a therapist. I am overcome with grief. I would like to thank you in advance for giving myself and everyone who loved Amie privacy while we try to work through this tragic situation.” Alex Berliner/BEI/Shutterstock

Before Amie, the comedian was ready to marry girlfriend Nicole Jaracz, who he proposed to in 2007. Sadly, the couple went their separate ways just five years later. At the time of their split, his rep told Us Weekly, “He and Nicole still have a great deal of love and affection for one another. He will still be very involved with their son’s life.”

The couple never did have any kids together during their relationship, but Drew is a father figure to Nicole’s son Conner. To this day, the trio has remained quite close. On Mother’s Day 2016, the former Marine took to Instagram to send his ex a special message.

“And lifelong thanks and love and gratitude to Nicole for bringing this guy into my life,” he sweetly gushed in the caption alongside a photo of the young boy resting on his chest. “Happy Mother’s Day to you especially.”

At the moment, it seems like Drew is a single man, but perhaps there will be a Mrs. Drew Carey in the near future. For now, the TV star will continue to host the iconic game show — something he has done since 2007, and a job that has made him quite wealthy.