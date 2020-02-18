Due to the sudden death of Drew Carey’s ex-fiancée Amie Harwick, The Price Is Right will be going on a short hiatus.

“In light of the passing of Amie Harwick, we have postponed production this week,” Kristina Kirk, vice president of communications at Fremantle, the company that owns the TV game show, recently told People.

Following Harwick’s tragic death, Carey, 61, released a statement to Closer Weekly about her passing. “Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime,” he said. “She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist.”

“I am overcome with grief. I would like to thank you in advance for giving myself and everyone who loved Amie privacy while we try to work through this tragic situation,” the TV personality continued.

The therapist was set to get married to Carey until they called off their engagement in 2018. Prior to dating Harwick, Carey was engaged to ex-girlfriend Nicole Jaracz, but called it quits after five more years together.

On Monday, February 17, Harwick died at age 38 from falling off a balcony in her Hollywood Hills home after an alleged dispute with her ex-boyfriend. The Los Angeles Police Department said she had “significant injuries consistent with a fall” in a press release.

“The investigation revealed possible evidence of a struggle in the upstairs as well as forced entry to the residence,” according to the LAPD. “A canvass of the area located further evidence of an intruder (suspect) entering the property and leaving after the murder. Detectives learned that victim had recently expressed fear about a former boyfriend and had previously filed a restraining order against this person. The restraining order had expired and the victim had seen this former boyfriend two weeks ago.”

Later that same day, police arrested Harwick’s ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse on suspicion of murder. He is being held on a $2 million bail.

Our hearts are with Carey during this difficult time.