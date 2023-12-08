Dolly Parton's Top 10 Best Outfits Ranked [Fashion Photos]

Photos of Dolly Parton’s 10 Best Outfits Over the Years: Ranking Her Iconic Fashion Looks

Dolly Parton isn’t just the queen of country music; she’s also the queen of fashion! Over her decades in the spotlight, the “Jolene” singer has sported so many iconic looks, making it nearly impossible for us to choose our favorites.

From dressing as a Playboy bunny to a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, it’s obvious that Dolly can pull off any outfit.

“I always laugh when I get called a fashion icon,” she told Vogue in October 2023. “I’m more of an eyesore! Only because I overdo it.”

Scroll below for a ranking of Dolly’s 10 best fashion looks.