Dolly Parton’s Sexiest Looks Through the Years, From the ’60s to Now

One of the greatest songwriters known to man is also one of the most iconically dressed. Dolly Parton has been wowing audiences and joking about her own appearance since one of her first hits, “Dumb Blonde.”

The “I Will Always Love You” singer/songwriter’s love of unique fashion has been well documented since she made herself a household name on The Porter Wagoner Show in 1967. In fact, she’s always been fashion-forward, once stating she was the first woman to burn her bra.

“It took the fire department four days to put it out,” she added.

The musician, actress, producer and philanthropist has been rocking her “country girl’s idea of glamour” for years, and she the idea of the look came from someone very special, “the town tramp.”

“This is a true story, that I kind of patterned myself after what they called the town tramp in my hometown, when I was little,” the “Jolene” singer told CBS News in 2006. “There was this woman that was very much a loose woman. But I didn’t know what that meant, and I just told her how beautiful she was, ’cause she had this beautiful yellow hair. She left a big impression on me, and I would talk about how beautiful she was and different ones would say, ‘Oh, she’s just trash.’ And I thought, ‘That’s what I want to be when I grow up. I’m gonna be trash!’ And that is how I look.”

The “Coat of Many Colors” songstress admitted to Vogue in 2020 that she never felt very fashionable. But when her hit 1980 movie, 9 to 5, she had the film’s costume designer make her a dress.

“I thought that I needed to be fancy, and I didn’t know how to do that,” the Tennessee-born artist told the outlet. “I remember feeling really pretty. That was probably the first time that I ever felt fashionable.”

Even though her fans may not think it, her fashion is a natural thing to her. At 5’0″, the artist always wears heels, even at home, she told RuPaul for Mary Claire, so she can reach her cabinets.

Jolene can move it; keep scrolling to see Dolly Parton’s sexiest outfits throughout the years: